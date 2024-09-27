World

Panda pair arrive in Hong Kong, boost city's total to highest ever

27 September 2024 - 08:58 By Joyce Zhou and Lam Yik
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The five-year-old pair will be housed at the city's Ocean Park theme park and remain out of the public eye until December, officials said, so they can get used to their new habitat.
The five-year-old pair will be housed at the city's Ocean Park theme park and remain out of the public eye until December, officials said, so they can get used to their new habitat.
Image: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Pandas An An and Ke Ke, a gift from Beijing to Hong Kong, arrived in the Chinese territory on Thursday to much fanfare, with officials welcoming them at the city's international airport with a red carpet on the tarmac and panda toys.

The Sichuan-born male and female will increase the total number of pandas to six, the highest ever in the financial hub. Some lawmakers called on the government to use the animals to boost tourism and create a "panda economy" by building themed promotions and infrastructure.

The five-year-old pair will be housed at the city's Ocean Park theme park and remain out of the public eye until December, officials said, so they can get used to their new habitat.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said the pandas would soon receive new names through a public contest organised by the government.

Workers at Ocean Park have prepared a giant enclosure for the new arrivals complete with bamboo leaves planted in Guangdong province.

An An and Ke Ke's arrival comes just after resident giant panda Ying Ying gave birth to twin cubs ahead of her 19th birthday. She was the oldest panda on record to have successfully given birth for the first time, Ocean Park said.

The cubs are still under intensive care and are expected to make their public debut in a few months.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Madrid’s zoo welcomes giant panda couple

Madrid's zoo on Thursday welcomed a giant panda couple to their new home as another phase of China's breeding and reproduction programme for the ...
News
3 months ago

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

A month ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the city has another reason to celebrate - giant panda Shin Shin has given birth to twin cubs at ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN premier's office manager who faked qualifications gets six years South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Broke education department stops hiring more teachers News
  3. First sentence in Steinhoff case as doctor pleads guilty to insider trading South Africa
  4. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  5. R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal | REUTERS
World's first 3D-printed hotel takes shape in Texas | REUTERS