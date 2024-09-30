US citizen Stephen James Hubbard pleaded guilty in a Moscow court on Monday to charges of mercenary activity, admitting that he had received money to fight for Ukraine against Russia, the RIA state news agency reported.
"Yes, I agree with the indictment," RIA cited him as saying.
Hubbard, 72, was placed in pre-trial detention last week for six months. He faces a sentence of seven to 15 years if convicted.
RIA, citing a prosecutor in court, said Hubbard had signed a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the central city of Izyum at the start of the war in February 2022.
The prosecution said he was promised $1,000 (R17,170) a month and was provided with training, weapons and ammunition. Hubbard was detained by Russian soldiers on April 2 of that year, RIA quoted the prosecutor as saying.
Hubbard, a native of Michigan, had worked as an English teacher abroad for decades, his sister Patricia Fox told Reuters. She denied her brother was a mercenary and said he had no interest in fighting in any war.
She said Hubbard had moved to Ukraine in 2014 and lived there for a time with a woman, surviving off a small pension.
Hubbard is one of at least 10 Americans currently behind bars in Russia.
American, 72, pleads guilty in Russian court to fighting for Ukraine: RIA
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com
