American, 72, pleads guilty in Russian court to fighting for Ukraine: RIA

30 September 2024 - 12:26 By Reuters
US citizen Stephen James Hubbard faces a sentence of seven to 15 years in Russian prison if convicted of mercenary activity after admitting to receiving money to fight for Ukraine, according to the RIA state news agency. Stock photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

US citizen Stephen James Hubbard pleaded guilty in a Moscow court on Monday to charges of mercenary activity, admitting that he had received money to fight for Ukraine against Russia, the RIA state news agency reported.

"Yes, I agree with the indictment," RIA cited him as saying.

Hubbard, 72, was placed in pre-trial detention last week for six months. He faces a sentence of seven to 15 years if convicted.

RIA, citing a prosecutor in court, said Hubbard had signed a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the central city of Izyum at the start of the war in February 2022.

The prosecution said he was promised $1,000 (R17,170) a month and was provided with training, weapons and ammunition. Hubbard was detained by Russian soldiers on April 2 of that year, RIA quoted the prosecutor as saying.

Hubbard, a native of Michigan, had worked as an English teacher abroad for decades, his sister Patricia Fox told Reuters. She denied her brother was a mercenary and said he had no interest in fighting in any war.

She said Hubbard had moved to Ukraine in 2014 and lived there for a time with a woman, surviving off a small pension.

Hubbard is one of at least 10 Americans currently behind bars in Russia.

