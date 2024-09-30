Taiwan issued a land warning on Monday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Krathon, which is expected to intensify and cross the island's densely populated west coast, bringing torrential rain and strong winds.
Taiwan regularly gets hit by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.
Krathon, categorised as a medium strength typhoon, is forecast to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung early on Wednesday, then work its way across the centre of Taiwan heading northeast and cross out into the East China Sea, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.
The typhoon is expected to further intensify into the equivalent of a category 4 hurricane, packing powerful winds of more than 220km/h near its centre, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
"The impact is getting bigger and bigger," said Gene Huang, forecaster at the CWA, pointing to threats to Taiwan's southwest and adding it was "rare" for such a powerful typhoon to make a direct hit to the island's western plains.
Intensifying Typhoon Krathon forecast to hit Taiwan's west coast
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang
Nepal closes schools as deaths from heavy rains hit 151
Huang warned residents there to be prepared for extreme winds of more than 150km/h.
Taiwan authorities said more than 1,000 rubber boats and 2,200 soldiers were on standby across Taiwan, including on the eastern coast where up to 1.3 metres of rain was expected in the coming days.
Boats to Taiwan's outlying islands have already been cancelled and some domestic flights have been disrupted.
The rail line connecting southern Taiwan to the east coast stopped running mid-afternoon Monday, though other services including the north-south high-speed railway were operating as normal, the transport ministry said.
It added that international flights were not yet impacted.
In July, Typhoon Gaemi killed at least 11 people in Taiwan.
