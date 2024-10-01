World

US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel

Israeli air defence ready for any Iranian attack, military says

01 October 2024 - 16:15 By Reuters
A new surface-to-surface fouth-generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000km is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on May 25 2023. Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The US has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The US is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Iran, the official said.

Israeli air defence systems are fully prepared for any attack from Iran but no threat has been identified at present, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday, minutes after the US warned that an attack could be imminent.

Israel and its allies are in a high state of readiness and any attack from Iran would have repercussions, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised briefing.

