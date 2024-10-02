World

Danish police investigate two blasts near Israel's embassy

02 October 2024 - 10:21 By Reuters
A police vehicle is seen as police officers investigate two blasts near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 2 2024.
Image: Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts in the immediate vicinity of Israel's embassy in the northern outskirts of Copenhagen.

There were no injuries reported and it was too early to say how big the blasts had been, a police spokesperson told reporters at the scene.

"It is clear that the Israeli embassy is in the immediate vicinity and that is naturally also an angle that we look at," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen of the Copenhagen police said.

Israel's embassy, in a Facebook post, expressed shock over the explosions but said it had full confidence in the Danish police handling the investigation.

An area was cordoned off around the embassy and armed Danish military personnel stood guard, while investigators wearing coverall suits were seen combing the scene for evidence.

The blasts occurred against a backdrop of soaring tensions in the Middle East as Iran carried out a massive missile attack on Israel.

Israel, which is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, promised to retaliate, stoking fears of a wider war.

Carolineskolen, a Jewish school located near the embassy in the Danish capital, would stay closed on Wednesday due to its proximity to the crime scene, a spokesperson for the Jewish Community in Denmark told Reuters.

Several other embassies and consulates are also located in the area.

There have also been several recent security incidents near Israel's embassy in neighbouring Sweden, where police on Tuesday said they were investigating suspected gunfire in the area.

In January a Stockholm police bomb squad disarmed what investigators called a "dangerous object" outside the Israeli embassy building.

The incidents in Sweden caused no injuries or significant damage.

Swedish authorities have said security police averted several planned attacks linked to Iranian security services using local criminal networks. Iran has called the Swedish report "baseless"

Police officers stand during investigation of two blasts near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 2 2024.
Image: Emil Nicolai Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Israel reinforces military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that regular infantry and armoured units were joining ground operations in southern Lebanon against ...
News
1 hour ago

Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends tanks into southern areas: medics

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics ...
News
1 hour ago

Iran says action against Israel concluded unless it invites further retaliation

Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation", Iranian ...
News
1 hour ago

Israel says missiles launched from Iran as Israelis flee for shelters

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that missiles had been launched from Iran at Israel.
Politics
16 hours ago

US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel

The US has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on ...
News
19 hours ago

Israel says intense fighting with Hezbollah in south Lebanon

Israel says intense fighting erupted with Hezbollah in south Lebanon on Tuesday after its paratroops and commandos launched raids there, at the start ...
News
1 day ago

Iran will not leave Israel's 'criminal acts' unanswered: foreign ministry

Iran will not leave any of "the criminal acts" of Israel unanswered, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, referring ...
News
1 day ago

France says it is sending helicopter carrier to eastern Mediterranean

A French helicopter carrier will arrive in the eastern Mediterranean in the next five to six days and take up position in case a decision is taken to ...
News
1 day ago

