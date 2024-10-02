World

Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends tanks into southern areas: medics

02 October 2024 - 10:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Palestinian man Ramadan Al-Zard, who was wounded in an Israeli strike that killed his relatives, embraces his niece who was injured along with him, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 2 2024.
Palestinian man Ramadan Al-Zard, who was wounded in an Israeli strike that killed his relatives, embraces his niece who was injured along with him, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 2 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics said, as Israeli tanks advanced in areas of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, before partially retreating, leaving at least 40 people killed and dozens wounded, according to the official Voice of Palestine radio and Hamas media.

In Gaza City, at least 22 Palestinians were killed, the medics said. One Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City killed 17 people, while another hit the Al-Amal Orphan Society, which also houses displaced persons, killing at least five others, the medics said.

The escalation came after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, and Israel vowed a "painful response" against its enemy.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, locked in nearly a year of war with Israel, celebrated as they watched dozens of rockets en route to Israel. Some of those rockets fell in the Palestinian enclave after being intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defences, but caused no human losses, witnesses said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel almost a year ago, in support of its ally Hamas in the war in Gaza, which began after the militant group staged the deadliest assault in Israel's history on October 7.

The assault, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage, triggered the war that has devastated Gaza, displacing most of its 2.3-million population and killing more than 41,600 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

READ MORE:

Israel reinforces military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that regular infantry and armoured units were joining ground operations in southern Lebanon against ...
News
1 hour ago

Danish police investigate two blasts near Israel's embassy

Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts in the immediate vicinity of Israel's embassy in the northern outskirts of ...
News
1 hour ago

Iran says action against Israel concluded unless it invites further retaliation

Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation", Iranian ...
News
1 hour ago

Israel says missiles launched from Iran as Israelis flee for shelters

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that missiles had been launched from Iran at Israel.
Politics
16 hours ago

Israel says intense fighting with Hezbollah in south Lebanon

Israel says intense fighting erupted with Hezbollah in south Lebanon on Tuesday after its paratroops and commandos launched raids there, at the start ...
News
1 day ago

Israel strikes Yemen port, keeps up Lebanon assault

Israel said it bombed Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday and mounted further airstrikes in Lebanon, expanding its confrontation with Iran's allies in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  2. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa
  4. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  5. Pension fund payment default: Samwu in Free State tells municipalities to act South Africa

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Surviving Helene: Homeless after the storm, a family takes stock | REUTERS