World

Mexico's first woman president announces reforms to battle gender discrimination

03 October 2024 - 19:12 By Brendan O'Boyle and Ana Isabel Martinez
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New president of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum delivers a speech as part of the presidential inauguration at Zocalo on October 01, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.
New president of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum delivers a speech as part of the presidential inauguration at Zocalo on October 01, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Image: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office this week as her country's first woman leader, announced a package of reforms on Thursday aimed at bolstering women's rights in a country with some of the world's highest levels of gender violence.

On her second full day in office, Sheinbaum said her government had proposed reforms that aim to articulate and broaden women's rights, including a constitutional guarantee of equal pay for equal work.

In Mexico, women make 65 pesos for every 100 pesos a man earns, according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness think tank, citing data from the national statistics agency.

The reforms also seek to guarantee freedom from violence and to require gender parity in government cabinets at the state and federal levels.

The plan involves modifying six articles of the Constitution and seven secondary laws, changes that will likely be approved in both houses of Congress, where the governing party Morena and its allies enjoy large majorities.

Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City and a protege of former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, took office on Tuesday and vowed that it was "time for women."

The president on Thursday said the proposed reforms were part of an effort to ensure women knew their rights and could identify gender-based discrimination. Toward that end, her government promised to create a type of women's bill of rights.

"The difference in wages, even violence against women, comes from discrimination," Sheinbaum said.

Barriers remain to achieving gender equity and pay parity in the workplace

The journey towards women’s economic equality remains a gradual one, and though the drive towards transformative change has reduced overt ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Sheinbaum's cabinet includes Mexico's first women's minister, who outlined the proposals at the president's morning press conference on Thursday.

Mexico has made recent strides in the representation of women in government and public positions, not only with Sheinbaum's election, but also by installing the first woman to lead the country's Supreme Court, the first female governor of the central bank, and gender parity in Congress.

Violence against women, however, remains a national problem.

A survey by the country's statistics agency in 2022 found that more than 70% of 50.5 million women and girls age 15 and older had experienced some kind of violence, up four percentage points from the previous survey in 2016.

High rates of murder against women and related impunity have also sparked waves of protests.

On average, between 9 and 10 women are killed every day, according to government data, and tens of thousands are missing.

Reuters

READ MORE

The time is now for universal basic income in SA

If we are serious about ending poverty and reducing inequality, the country’s citizens must be entitled to a grant at the upper-bound poverty line of ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

EXTRACT | ‘Smashing the Patriarchy’ by Lethabo Maleka

'Smashing the Patriarchy: Why Women Must Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence' is a powerful call to action for women to free themselves from the ...
Books
2 weeks ago

Biden administration rolls out grants to combat gender-based violence

US President Joe Biden is set to announce a suite of grants and initiatives to help combat domestic abuse and support survivors of gender-based ...
News
3 weeks ago

Almost 10K downloads for new GBV victim app to store evidence, report cases

The live-streamed audio and stored evidence helped secure an immediate response and contributed to a successful legal case.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s ... South Africa
  2. 'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys back from UK tour to raise scholarship funds South Africa
  4. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer
Angola vs. South Africa- COSAFA #AFCONU20 Qualifiers- Semi-Finals