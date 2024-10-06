World

Unicef chief warns Gaza kids face 'post-generational challenges'

06 October 2024 - 19:20 By Bo Erickson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian child sits among the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli strike.
A Palestinian child sits among the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli strike.
Image: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

After a year of military operations between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the head of Unicef warned that children there will face "post-generational challenges” due to the conflict.

"If you look at Gaza really through the eyes of a child, it is a hellscape," Unicef's executive director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, noting the toll of family deaths and displacements, as well as ongoing lack of food and clean water.

"They are so traumatized by what's happening," Russell said of the kids. "Even if we can get more supplies in there, the trauma that these children are suffering is going to have lifetime and even post-generational challenges for them."

The fighting started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters killed 1,200 civilians and took about 250 hostages in Israel, according to Israeli tallies. At least 41,870 Palestinians have been killed and 97,166 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza, Gaza's health ministry said on Sunday. 

Russell said it remains "very dangerous" to move humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, she credited her organization with a "success story" of vaccinating thousands of children for polio in the area.

On the latest Israeli military operations in Lebanon targeting Iran-backed group Hezbollah, the Unicef director said "the speed and intensity is shocking" and that "it makes it challenging for us" to reach the approximately 1 million displaced people there.

“I feel confident at this point that we can meet the needs but it is taking a tremendous amount of effort on our part to do it," Russell said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Woman killed in shooting attack in southern Israel

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Israeli soldiers ‘used a dog to rape’ a Palestinian detainee — Al Jazeera Gaza war documentary

A Palestinian captive who was detained at the notorious Sde Teiman prison in Israel recounted allegedly being forced by soldiers to watch a detainee ...
News
2 days ago

Heavy strikes shake Beirut as Israel expands Lebanon campaign

Huge consecutive strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs from late Saturday into Sunday, Reuters eyewitnesses said, sending booms across the city and ...
News
15 hours ago

Calm voices must prevail to avoid escalation of Middle East conflict

Just as the assassination of an obscure prince in 1914 and Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939 sparked world wars, the events set off by the ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries South Africa
  2. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa
  3. Six killed, several injured in head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  4. Excitement as Joburg residents find ‘safe, secure’ housing in crime-riddled ... South Africa
  5. Thoshan Panday's bail appeal outcome to be heard on Monday South Africa

Latest Videos

Funny Castrol Oil Ad
My Soektog. Beeskraal ft. Ian Roberts (Radio Kalahari Orkes)