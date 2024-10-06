World

Woman killed in shooting attack in southern Israel

06 October 2024 - 16:23 By Amir Cohen and Steven Scheer
Members of rescue unit Zaka work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, October 6, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A gunman opened fire at a bus station in the Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday killing one woman and wounding 10 people, emergency services said, as security forces remained on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said. A witness at the scene told N12 News he saw soldiers fire at the assailant, who media reported was a member of the Bedouin minority in Israel's Negev desert.

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.

Israeli security forces are on high alert across Israel for possible pro-Palestinian street attacks on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' assault on southern Israel last year, which triggered the Gaza war.

Reuters

