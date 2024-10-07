World

In one year of war, Israel strikes 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza

07 October 2024 - 07:00 By Steven Scheer
A woman passes a wall in Tel Aviv covered with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on July 24 2024. The war in Gaza was triggered when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. File photo.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

In the past year in the Gaza Strip, Israel has bombed more than 40,000 targets, found 4,700 tunnel shafts and destroyed 1,000 rocket launcher sites, the military said on Monday's one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led militant attacks that triggered Israel's assault on the enclave.

Tallying troops whose names it received permission to publish, Israel's military said 726 Israeli soldiers had been killed since October 7 2023. Of those, 380 died in the October 7 attacks and 346 in Gaza combat starting on October 27 last year.

Injured troops numbered 4,576 since that date, and 56 soldiers died as a result of operational accidents, which the military did not define.

In data to mark the October 7 anniversary, the Israeli military said it enlisted 300,000 reservists since the start of the war, with 82% of them men and 18% women and nearly half aged 20 to 29.

Since the start of the war, 13,200 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. Another 12,400 were fired from Lebanon, while 60 came from Syria, 180 from Yemen and 400 from Iran, the military said.

It said it killed more than 800 "terrorists" in Lebanon, where 4,900 targets have been struck from the air along with about 6,000 ground targets. Over the past year, Israel arrested more than 5,000 suspects in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

The military said it killed eight Gaza militant brigade commanders, about 30 battalion commanders and 165 company commanders over the past year.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages remain held by Hamas.

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Reuters

