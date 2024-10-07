World

Israel marks October 7 anniversary under shadow of escalating war

07 October 2024 - 06:35 By Manuel Ausloos and Maayan Lubell and James Mackenzie
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Protesters march in Jerusalem on October 7 2024 towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence to mark one year since the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.
Protesters march in Jerusalem on October 7 2024 towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence to mark one year since the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis on Monday marked the first anniversary of the devastating Hamas attack that triggered a war which has sparked protests worldwide and risks igniting a far wider conflict in the Middle East.

Ceremonies and protests in Jerusalem and Israel's south were scheduled to begin at about 6.29am, the hour when Hamas-led militants launched rockets into Israel at the start of the October 7 attack last year.

They killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Security forces were on high alert across the country on Monday, the military and police said, anticipating possible Palestinian attacks planned for the anniversary of October 7  2023, when the worst bloodletting in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began.

The Hamas attack on Israeli communities and Israel's relentless campaign in response have destabilised the Middle East while the scale of the killing and destruction have horrified people worldwide.

Outside Israel, demonstrations are expected around the world against its offensive in the Gaza Strip which has laid waste the densely populated coastal enclave, killed almost 42,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, and displaced most of the 2.3-million population.

For Israel, the surprise assault by the Palestinian Islamist group was one of the worst security failures for a country that prides itself on a strong, sophisticated military.

The attack led to Israel's single deadliest day, shattered many citizens' sense of security and sent their faith in its leaders to new lows.

Most of the dead were civilians, including women, children and elderly people, killed in their homes, on the roads and at the site of an open air music festival, as well as soldiers at army bases near the Gaza border.

In Gaza, 101 hostages remain as Israeli forces press on with their mission to end Hamas' rule of the enclave and demolish its military capabilities.

The focus of the war has increasingly shifted north to Lebanon, where Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Hezbollah since the Iranian-backed group launched a barrage of missiles in support of Hamas on October 8.

What began as limited daily exchanges has escalated into bombardments of Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut and a ground offensive into border villages meant to stamp out its fighters there and allow tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from their homes in the country's north to return.

Israel's assault, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the past two weeks, has triggered a mass flight from southern Lebanon, where more than 1-million people have been displaced.

A series of Israeli assassinations over the past few months which killed Hezbollah and Hamas chiefs and a sophisticated attack on Hezbollah via pagers and radios have restored some sense of security for Israelis.

However, they also prompted unprecedented missile attacks from Iran, raising fears of a regional war with a powerful enemy. Israel has yet to respond to the second Iranian barrage on October 1, but has vowed a harsh response.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Woman killed in shooting attack in southern Israel

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.
News
21 hours ago

Unicef chief warns Gaza kids face 'post-generational challenges'

After a year of military operations between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the head of Unicef warned that children there will face "post-generational ...
News
18 hours ago

Heavy strikes shake Beirut as Israel expands Lebanon campaign

Huge consecutive strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs from late Saturday into Sunday, Reuters eyewitnesses said, sending booms across the city and ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet 18-year-old matriculant Zoalize, the 2024 Miss World SA South Africa
  2. Mabuyane may face fresh SIU probe into ‘fraudulent’ master’s admission South Africa
  3. 'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach ... South Africa
  4. Father found in possession of body parts after allegedly killing son, 2 South Africa
  5. R3m damage: Vandalism forces closure of three Cape Town public libraries South Africa

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 7 October 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 07 October 2024