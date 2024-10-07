The agency said it was “working with authorities to understand the implications and minimise the environmental impacts”.
Reuters
New Zealand navy ship sinks off Samoa
All 75 crew and passengers on board are safe, says New Zealand Defence Force
Image: Picture obtained from social media. Dave Poole/via REUTERS
A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel ran aground and sank off Samoa, but all 75 crew and passengers on board were safe, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said on Sunday.
Manawanui, the navy's specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, ran aground near the southern coast of Upolu on Saturday night while it was conducting a reef survey, said commodore Shane Arndell, the maritime component commander of the NZDF.
Several vessels responded and assisted in rescuing the crew and passengers who had left the ship in lifeboats, Arndell said.
A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was also deployed to help with the rescue.
The cause of the grounding was unknown and would need investigation, the NZDF said.
Video and photos published on local media showed the Manawanui, which cost the New Zealand government NZ$103m (R1.1bn) in 2018, listing heavily and plumes of thick grey smoke rising after it ran aground. The vessel later capsized and was below the surface by 9am local time, the NZDF said.
The agency said it was “working with authorities to understand the implications and minimise the environmental impacts”.
Navy chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding told a press conference in Auckland that a plane would leave for Samoa on Sunday to take the rescued crew and passengers back to New Zealand. He said some of those rescued had suffered minor injuries, including from walking across a reef.
Defence minister Judith Collins described the grounding as “challenging for everybody on board”.
“I know what has happened is going to take quite a bit of time to process,” Collins told the press conference.
“I look forward to pinpointing the cause so we can learn from it and avoid a repeat,” she said, adding an immediate focus was to salvage “what is left” of the vessel.
Rescue operations were coordinated by Samoan emergency services and Australian defence personnel with the assistance of the New Zealand rescue centre, according to a statement from Samoa's police, prison and corrections service posted on Facebook.
Manawanui was used to conduct a range of specialist diving, salvage and survey tasks around New Zealand and across the south west Pacific.
New Zealand's navy is working at reduced capacity with three of its nine ships idle due to personnel shortages.
