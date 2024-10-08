World

Miner dies after rock collapse at Siberian mine, Russia's emergency ministry says

08 October 2024 - 10:04 By Lidia Kelly
The mine, in Russia's largest republic known as Sakha or Yakutia in its Far East region along the Arctic Ocean, belongs to Russia's Kolmar group of coal mining enterprises, Kommersant newspaper reported.

A miner died in a rock collapse at Denisovsky Vostochny coal mine in Siberia, Russia's ministry of emergency situations said on Tuesday.

The miner's body was pulled from under the rubble by rescuers while three other miners were able to escape, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The mine, in Russia's largest republic known as Sakha or Yakutia in its Far East region along the Arctic Ocean, belongs to Russia's Kolmar group of coal mining enterprises, Kommersant newspaper reported.

The mine's production capacity is 4-million metric tonnes per year, the newspaper reported.

