North Korean army to 'completely cut' road, rail links to South Korea

North Korea's army says it will completely cut off roads and railways connected to South Korea starting on Wednesday and fortify the areas on its side of the border, state media KCNA reported.
The announcement heralds a further escalation in activity close to the demarcation line separating the two Koreas, which had been rare until this year.
North Korea installed landmines and barriers and created wasteland along the heavily militarised border for months this year despite accidents, South Korea's military said in July.
The general staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by KCNA that this was a response to war exercises held in South Korea, which it called “the primary hostile state and invariable principal enemy”, as well as frequent visits by US strategic nuclear assets in the region.
South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement that the UN Command (UNC) has been notified of the matter, but declined to give specifics.
South Korea is in close communication and co-operation with the UNC concerning North Korea's announcement, the ministry said.
The US-led UNC is a multinational military force and oversees affairs in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.
