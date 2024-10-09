US sweet companies sideline pricey Halloween chocolates for gummies, liquorice, flavoured crèmes

Trick-or-treaters hoping to collect handfuls of chocolate this Halloween might be let down.
US confectionery companies are stocking shop shelves with fewer Halloween chocolates and doubling down instead on cheaper gummies and liquorice such as Mondelez's Sour Patch Kids and Hershey's Twizzlers ghosts, according to market research firm Circana.
Prices on sugary non-chocolate sweets — though still cheaper than chocolate — are also up double digits, according to Circana.
The shift to gummies, liquorice and flavoured crèmes comes as chocolate makers face shrinking margins and slowing sales. Consumers have been curbing their cravings for costly chocolate and the sweet companies have faced a double-whammy on their own costs for the treat, first from supply chain snarls during the Covid-19 pandemic and now from a cocoa bean shortage.
“Chocolate, there’s not as many items per retailer on shelf,” said Dan Sadler, principal of client insights at Circana, who focuses on confection. “We’re seeing double-digit increases in non-chocolate items.”
Sweet companies took a similar approach for Easter, unveiling new products lighter on cocoa. For Reese's cup maker Hershey, a top US chocolate maker, the sales results were disappointing, with the company's category for the spring holiday declining, executives told investors on conference calls. They pegged it on an earlier Easter and a shorter selling season.
A spokesperson for Oreo maker Mondelez said shoppers for Halloween are looking for more limited editions and special flavours, such as its Sour Patch Kids' apple harvest and cherry varieties. Mondelez does not have a major US chocolate brand.
Privately-held Mars did not reply to a request for comment.
Hershey's key new products for Halloween are its Reese's Werewolf Tracks, which feature a vanilla crème top instead of milk chocolate, and its KitKat Ghost Toast with a cinnamon toast flavoured crème, a spokesperson for the company said.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company sees non-chocolate sweets as having potential for higher growth, the spokesperson said. Last month Hershey introduced two new non-chocolate sweets, Jolly Rancher Ropes and Shaq-a-Licious gummies, which are inspired by former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.
Hershey plans to introduce more sweets in the next months, the spokesperson said.
To be sure, the spokesperson added chocolate makes up a bigger part of Halloween sales across the sweets category compared to everyday purchases.
US sweet companies sideline pricey Halloween chocolates for gummies, liquorice, flavoured crèmes
Image: REUTERS/Jessica DiNapoli/ File photo
Trick-or-treaters hoping to collect handfuls of chocolate this Halloween might be let down.
US confectionery companies are stocking shop shelves with fewer Halloween chocolates and doubling down instead on cheaper gummies and liquorice such as Mondelez's Sour Patch Kids and Hershey's Twizzlers ghosts, according to market research firm Circana.
Prices on sugary non-chocolate sweets — though still cheaper than chocolate — are also up double digits, according to Circana.
The shift to gummies, liquorice and flavoured crèmes comes as chocolate makers face shrinking margins and slowing sales. Consumers have been curbing their cravings for costly chocolate and the sweet companies have faced a double-whammy on their own costs for the treat, first from supply chain snarls during the Covid-19 pandemic and now from a cocoa bean shortage.
“Chocolate, there’s not as many items per retailer on shelf,” said Dan Sadler, principal of client insights at Circana, who focuses on confection. “We’re seeing double-digit increases in non-chocolate items.”
Sweet companies took a similar approach for Easter, unveiling new products lighter on cocoa. For Reese's cup maker Hershey, a top US chocolate maker, the sales results were disappointing, with the company's category for the spring holiday declining, executives told investors on conference calls. They pegged it on an earlier Easter and a shorter selling season.
A spokesperson for Oreo maker Mondelez said shoppers for Halloween are looking for more limited editions and special flavours, such as its Sour Patch Kids' apple harvest and cherry varieties. Mondelez does not have a major US chocolate brand.
Privately-held Mars did not reply to a request for comment.
Hershey's key new products for Halloween are its Reese's Werewolf Tracks, which feature a vanilla crème top instead of milk chocolate, and its KitKat Ghost Toast with a cinnamon toast flavoured crème, a spokesperson for the company said.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company sees non-chocolate sweets as having potential for higher growth, the spokesperson said. Last month Hershey introduced two new non-chocolate sweets, Jolly Rancher Ropes and Shaq-a-Licious gummies, which are inspired by former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.
Hershey plans to introduce more sweets in the next months, the spokesperson said.
To be sure, the spokesperson added chocolate makes up a bigger part of Halloween sales across the sweets category compared to everyday purchases.
Confectioners and retailers such as grocer Kroger started selling Halloween sweets earlier this year, indicating the importance of the holiday to their sales figures, and fuelling decorating and party trends such as “Summerween” and “Augtober”.
Halloween was the biggest holiday for sweets sales last year, according to the National Confectioners Association.
Sweets companies are increasingly relying on holidays and special occasions such as birthdays for sales growth as shoppers find everyday chocolate purchases unaffordable.
Kroger had Halloween sweets for sale as soon as pupils were back to school, the earliest ever, a spokesperson said. The grocer has also seen higher demand for non-chocolate sweets, the spokesperson said.
Hershey started selling its Reese's peanut butter pumpkins online in July for the first time.
Hershey expects its Halloween sales will grow in line with total company sales for the year, the spokesperson said. Hershey cut back its annual sales growth expectations to 2%.
There is not only less chocolate for Halloween in stores, but it is also more expensive. Prices on seasonal chocolate sweets have increased by 7.5% from last year, Sadler said.
Chocolate makers were exposed to higher cocoa costs when planning for this year's holiday, said David Branch, a sector manager at Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, leading to higher prices at retailers. Chocolate companies typically cover volatile commodity costs such as cocoa with hedges protecting them for six months to a year.
Average unit prices on chocolate are up more than 40% from 2020, according to data from NielsenIQ, outpacing broader food inflation, which has started to moderate.
Hershey announced more price hikes this summer to cover the rising cost of cocoa. The Hershey spokesperson said those increases did not affect Halloween sweets for sale now.
At Target, a 120-piece 1.3kg bag of Mars' Milky Ways, Snickers, M&Ms and Twix chocolates is $19.99 (R352.32).
Sweets companies are hiking prices on sweets without chocolate by double digits, Sadler said.
“Non-chocolate is catching up. When you look at the price per kg of non-chocolate vs chocolate, it’s still a value.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Shrinkflation’ is not in your head: you’re getting less than what you paid for
OPINION | Six steps to embrace holistic wellness for SA diets
Gen Z and millennials are ‘doom spending’
Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation, sources say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos