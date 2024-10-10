World

China cannot represent Taiwan and should work with Taipei on global challenges, Lai says

10 October 2024 - 11:19 By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

China has no right to represent Taiwan but the island is willing to work with Beijing to combat global challenges such as climate change, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday, striking a firm and a conciliatory tone.

Lai, who took office in May after being elected in January, is detested by China, which calls him a “separatist”. Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a view Lai and his government reject.

Giving a keynote national address outside the presidential office in Taipei, Lai reiterated the Republic of China — the island's formal name — and the People's Republic of China are “not subordinate to each other”.

“On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan,” he said.

Taiwan's determination to defend its sovereignty, maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and seek equal and dignified talks with China all remain unchanged, Lai added.

“I will also uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty,” Lai said.

He also held out an offer of co-operation with China.

“We are willing to work with China on addressing climate change, combating infectious diseases and maintaining regional security to pursue peace and mutual prosperity for the wellbeing of the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

Lai added he hoped China could live up to the international community's expectations and apply its influence and work with other countries towards ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

“We hope it will take up its international responsibilities and, with Taiwan, contribute to the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the globe,” he said.

There was no immediate response from Beijing to his remarks.

China this week accused him of raising tensions and on Wednesday Taiwan's defence ministry said China had staged another “joint combat readiness patrol” around the island, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls regular Chinese military harassment.

Taiwanese and Western officials have warned China could stage more military drills in response to his speech.

China has no justification for using Lai's speech as a pretext for military pressure, the US, Taiwan's most important international backer despite the absence of diplomatic ties, said on Wednesday.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but has been rebuffed. He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Lai also praised Taiwan's diversity, highlighting Nymphia Wind, the first East Asian to take the crown in RuPaul's Drag Race, and Olympic gold medallist Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers at the centre of a gender dispute at this year's Paris Olympics.

“The people of Taiwan are diverse and they are fearless. Our own Nymphia Wind is a queen on the world stage. The people of Taiwan are truly courageous. Lin Yu-ting, a daughter of Taiwan, is a queen of the boxing world.”

Reuters

