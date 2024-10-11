Two people were killed in a chemical release at Pemex's 312,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park oil refinery in Texas, the county sheriff said.
Abou 35 people at the refinery were treated at the plant or taken to hospitals for exposure to hydrogen sulphide gas, which can be deadly, said county emergency officials.
A state highway next to the refinery was closed for a few hours and residents in Deer Park were told to shelter inside their homes with air-conditioners turned off.
The highway has since reopened and the shelter-in-place order lifted.
Contractors working at the refinery are believed to have opened a line containing hydrogen sulphide and were killed by exposure to the gas, according to two people familiar with the plant's operations who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a flange may have opened, releasing the gas.
Two dead in chemical release at Pemex refinery in Texas
Gonzalez also said it may be seven or eight hours before officials can enter the area where the gas was released.
The leak was reported at around 4.40pm, Pemex said. The company said it shut the 92,000-bpd coker and a hydrotreater at the refinery after the release began, according to a company statement.
The sources said the contractors were performing work on a sulphur recovery unit (SRUs) at the refinery when the release occurred.
SRUs convert hydrogen sulphide from the coker and hydrotreater into elemental sulphur.
Hydrogen sulphide is used by or produced as a byproduct in refineries, according the US occupational safety and health administration.
Hydrogen sulphide gas can quickly lead to death if inhaled in very high concentrations.
Earlier in the day, Pemex had reported it was performing maintenance activities that might cause flaring. On Thursday night, the company said it would use the refinery's safety flares because of the incident.
