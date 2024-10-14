World

North Korea set to blow up cross-border roads with South amid drone row, Seoul says

14 October 2024 - 12:40 By Hyunsu Yim and Jack Kim
North Korea has reintroduced heavy weapons into the Demilitarised Zone border buffer and restored guard posts after the two sides declared a 2018 military agreement aimed at easing tensions no longer valid. File photo.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea is getting ready to blow up roads that cross the heavily militarised border with South Korea, Seoul said on Monday, amid an escalating war of words after the North accused its rival of sending drones over its capital Pyongyang.

North Korean troops were working under camouflage on the roads on its side of the border near the west and east coasts that are likely preparations to blow up the roads, possibly on Monday, South Korea's military spokesperson said.

Last week, North Korea's Army said it would cut roads and railways connected to South Korea and fortify the areas on its side of the border, state media KCNA reported.

Separately, North Korea on Friday accused South Korea of sending drones to scatter a “huge number” of anti-North leaflets over Pyongyang in what it called a political and military provocation that could lead to armed conflict.

Lee Sung-jun, a spokesperson for the South's joint chiefs of staff, declined on Monday to answer questions whether the South Korean military or civilians flew the drones.

In further statements at the weekend, North Korea warned of a “horrible disaster” if South Korean drones were again found to be flying over Pyongyang. On Sunday it said it has put eight fully armed artillery units at the border “on standby to open fire”.

South Korea's military has said its refusal to answer questions about the drones is because addressing what the North has alleged would be to get drawn into a tactic by Pyongyang to fabricate excuses for provocations.

South Korea has sought to boost its anti-drone defences since 2022, Lee said, when five North Korean drones entered its airspace and flew over the capital Seoul for several hours.

Lee Kyoung-haing, an expert in military drone operations at Jungwon University, said civilians would have no trouble getting drones with ranges of 300km, the round trip from the South to Pyongyang, with light payloads such as leaflets.

On Sunday North Korea's defence ministry said the drones, which it said were detected over Pyongyang on three days earlier this month, were the type that required a special launcher or a runway and it was impossible a civilian group could launch them.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. The cross-border links are remnants of periods of rapprochement between the countries including a 2018 summit between the leaders when they declared there would be no more war and a new era of peace had opened.

North Korea has reintroduced heavy weapons into the Demilitarised Zone border buffer and restored guard posts after the two sides declared a 2018 military agreement aimed at easing tensions no longer valid.

Reuters

