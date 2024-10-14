World

Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu

14 October 2024 - 10:32 By Jasper Ward
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trump called the lack of conversation between Biden and Netanyahu in nearly two months "pathetic."
Trump called the lack of conversation between Biden and Netanyahu in nearly two months "pathetic."
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like two days ago."

Trump was asked when last he spoke to the Israeli leader during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday.

"Like two days ago and he came to my house in Florida, Mar-a-Lago with his wife who was lovely," he responded.

Trump met with Netanyahu at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in July. It was their first meeting since the end of Trump's presidency.

US President Joe Biden also spoke with Netanyahu last week amid tensions with Iran. Their Wednesday call was the first known conversation between the two leaders since August. It coincided with a sharp escalation of Israel's conflict with Iran and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah.

Trump called the lack of conversation between Biden and Netanyahu in nearly two months "pathetic."

"I can tell you that Bibi has been very strong," Trump said. "He's not listening to Biden."

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu have been tense, strained over the Israeli leader’s handling of the war in Gaza and the conflict with Hezbollah. Israel has said it will pursue its military operations until Israelis are safe.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Harris meets Arab American leaders angry over Israel

The meeting is one of several attempts in recent days to mend fences with Muslim and Arab voters, who resoundingly backed Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 ...
News
1 week ago

Green Party's Jill Stein sees ‘no lesser evil’ between Harris and Trump

Widespread anger among Arab Americans and Muslims over US support for Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon could cost Democratic nominee Vice-President ...
News
6 days ago

Biden to address UN General Assembly for the last time as president

US President Joe Biden will look to burnish his foreign policy legacy in a UN speech on Tuesday, still facing the challenges posed by Ukraine's ...
News
2 weeks ago

Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris put her Republican rival Donald Trump on the defensive in a combative presidential debate on Tuesday with a stream ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes continue to pour in for Tito Mboweni — the ‘Duke of the Duchy of ... South Africa
  2. ‘I have done everything I wanted to achieve, just give me a decent burial’: ... South Africa
  3. Hijacking victim stuck in boot during high-speed chase, shoot-out with cops South Africa
  4. Act quickly or Gauteng taps will run dry, warns Rand Water South Africa
  5. Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’ South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA is briefs the media in parliament
New trailer for Orphée - back in cinemas 19 October | BFI