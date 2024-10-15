Arab American PAC rejects Trump and Harris over their support for Israel

The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) said on Monday it will not endorse Democratic vice president Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump, citing what it called their “blind support” for Israel in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
The November 5 US presidential elections will mark the first time the AAPAC has chosen not to endorse a candidate since the group's 1998 inception. It usually endorses Democrats.
Polls show the race between Harris and Trump as tight. Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020 but have been vocal opponents of US support for Israel, which has eroded their backing of Democrats.
Trump has historically had low approval from that community due to past statements and his policy of a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations when he was in office. Like Harris and Biden, Trump has also been a vocal supporter of Israel.
Analysts said Harris' chances could be hurt if Arab and Muslim Americans did not vote or voted for a third party. Many from those communities have lost relatives in Gaza and Lebanon and have urged supporters to not vote for Trump or Harris. Some, including advocacy group Emgage Action, have backed Harris, citing Trump as a bigger threat.
“Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon,” the AAPAC said.
“We simply cannot give our votes to either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, who blindly support the criminal Israeli government.”
Israel has denied genocide allegations at the World Court and said it is defending itself after an October 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that it estimated killed about 1,200 people and in which around 250 were taken hostage.
Israel's assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 people, the local health ministry said, while displacing nearly its entire population and causing a hunger crisis. In Lebanon, where Israel said it is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, the death toll is more than 2,000, the Lebanese government said.
Reuters
Arab American PAC rejects Trump and Harris over their support for Israel
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) said on Monday it will not endorse Democratic vice president Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump, citing what it called their “blind support” for Israel in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
The November 5 US presidential elections will mark the first time the AAPAC has chosen not to endorse a candidate since the group's 1998 inception. It usually endorses Democrats.
Polls show the race between Harris and Trump as tight. Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020 but have been vocal opponents of US support for Israel, which has eroded their backing of Democrats.
Trump has historically had low approval from that community due to past statements and his policy of a travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations when he was in office. Like Harris and Biden, Trump has also been a vocal supporter of Israel.
Analysts said Harris' chances could be hurt if Arab and Muslim Americans did not vote or voted for a third party. Many from those communities have lost relatives in Gaza and Lebanon and have urged supporters to not vote for Trump or Harris. Some, including advocacy group Emgage Action, have backed Harris, citing Trump as a bigger threat.
“Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon,” the AAPAC said.
“We simply cannot give our votes to either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, who blindly support the criminal Israeli government.”
Israel has denied genocide allegations at the World Court and said it is defending itself after an October 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that it estimated killed about 1,200 people and in which around 250 were taken hostage.
Israel's assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 people, the local health ministry said, while displacing nearly its entire population and causing a hunger crisis. In Lebanon, where Israel said it is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, the death toll is more than 2,000, the Lebanese government said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu
Green Party's Jill Stein sees ‘no lesser evil’ between Harris and Trump
Harris meets Arab American leaders angry over Israel
The US is side by side with Israel in growing conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos