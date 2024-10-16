Some polls show fewer black men support Harris than they did Biden in the 2020 election.
Harris pledges marijuana reform, defends record in Charlamagne tha God interview
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris defended her record as a prosecutor, pledged to decriminalise marijuana and push for police reform as she aimed to shore up support among black men in an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday.
Charlamagne, a black comedian and author who hosts the radio programme The Breakfast Club, is known for his blunt interviews of celebrities.
Though he is a Harris supporter, he has been critical of her and President Joe Biden in the past and called Democrats “cowards” for ineffectively prosecuting a case against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
He asked Harris to address a rumour that she disproportionately locked up black men over her more than a dozen years as San Francisco's district attorney.
“It's simply not true,” Harris said, adding she was described as “one of the most progressive prosecutors” on marijuana cases. She said as president she would work to decriminalise marijuana because she knew how the laws have hurt certain populations, especially black men.
Some polls show fewer black men support Harris than they did Biden in the 2020 election.
Her campaign and allies, including former US president Barack Obama, are working to win them back in Michigan and other battleground states that will be decided by a thin margin.
Harris said one of the biggest challenges she faces is misinformation from the Trump team aimed at black voters.
“They are trying to scare people away because they know they otherwise have nothing to run on,” she said.
Asked how she would curb police brutality and murders of black men, Harris said she would work to pass the George Floyd Policing Act which stalled in Congress in 2021.
Charlamagne countered that Harris probably could not get the votes, a reference to the sharply divided US Congress, and asked why she should push on that.
“I don't subscribe to that approach,” Harris said, adding that it took a lot of work to pass voting rights and other acts through Congress and she would help elect legislators who would support it.
She declined to answer directly whether she thought attorney general Merrick Garland should have put Trump in prison for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 2021.
“I think the court should handle that,” she said, “I'm going to handle November.”
Audience callers said they feared the US election might not be free and fair or that Trump would try to spark another January 6 event.
Harris avoided calling the fears unfounded, and instead accused Trump of failing to stand up for the constitution.
“This man is weak and he is unfit,” she said.
She also listed her economic proposals aimed at black men, and other policies aimed at small business owners and lowering drug prices.
Obama targets male voters in Pennsylvania campaign swing for Kamala Harris
On Wednesday, Harris will be interviewed on Fox News, the conservative-leaning network that paid a $787m (R13.8bn) settlement in 2023 to a voting machine company that sued it over false claims by some Fox hosts of vote-rigging in the 2020 presidential election.
She is also weighing joining the podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show reaches millions of men across the political spectrum, and who has joked that a “puppet master” was behind Harris' strong debate performance against Trump.
The effort reflects increasing anxiety within Democratic circles about Harris' waning momentum in the handful of decisive election states and fears that her underperformance with men, and Black men in particular, could doom her bid for the White House.
Over a quarter of young Black men say they would support Trump in the election race, according to a September poll by the NAACP, the nation's largest civil rights organisation. Biden received about 80% of the Black male vote in 2020.
Harris' lead over Trump has narrowed in recent days, several polls show. Her lead held steady at 3 points in the latest national Reuters/Ipsos poll and other battleground state polls show the two in a dead heat.
Harris has been on a media blitz, speaking with friendly hosts from comedy shows, talk shows and podcasts.
During her fifth trip to the Detroit area since launching her campaign in July, Harris also promoted a set of recently unveiled policy proposals aimed at Black men, including forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.
If elected, Harris would be the first woman and first person of Asian descent to hold the office, as well as the second Black president.
Reuters
