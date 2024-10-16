World

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

16 October 2024 - 11:20 By Laila Bassam and Humeyra Pamuk
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Debris lies at a damaged site in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, amid the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon on October 16 2024.
Debris lies at a damaged site in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, amid the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon on October 16 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmad Al-Kerdi

At least one Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs early on Wednesday morning, Reuters witnesses said, hours after the US said it opposed the scope of Israeli attacks in the city amid a rising death toll and fears of wider regional escalation.

Reuters witnesses heard two blasts and saw plumes of smoke emerging from two separate neighbourhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs. The attack came after Israel issued an evacuation order early on Wednesday which mentioned only one building.

The Israeli military has in recent weeks carried out strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs without advance warnings or issued a warning for one area while striking more broadly.

The Israeli military said it conducted a strike on an underground Hezbollah weapons stockpile in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh.

“Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including advancing warnings to the population in the area,” the Israeli military said.

Israeli military evacuation orders were also affecting more than a quarter of Lebanon, according to the UN refugee agency, two weeks after Israel began incursions into the south of the country.

Israel strikes north Lebanon town, UN expresses concern about peacekeepers

Israel expanded its targets in its war with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 21 people in an air strike in the north, ...
News
1 day ago

Arab American PAC rejects Trump and Harris over their support for Israel

The Arab American Political Action Committee said on Monday it will not endorse Democratic vice president Kamala Harris or Republican former ...
News
1 day ago

Some Western countries have been pushing for a ceasefire between the two neighbours, as well as in Gaza, though the US says it continues to support Israel and was sending an anti-missile system and troops.

On Tuesday, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US had expressed its concerns to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration about the recent strikes.

“When it comes to the scope and nature of the bombing campaign we saw in Beirut over the past few weeks, it's something we made clear to the government of Israel we had concerns with and we were opposed to,” he told reporters, adopting a harsher tone than Washington has taken so far.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday his contacts with US officials produced a “kind of guarantee” that Israel would stop strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

The last time Beirut was hit was on October 10 when two strikes near the city centre killed 22 people and brought down entire buildings in a densely populated neighbourhood.

Lebanese security sources said at the time Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa was the target but he had survived. There was no comment from Israel.

Israel has been turning up the heat on Iran-backed Hezbollah since it began incursions into Lebanon after killing Hezbollah leaders and commanders, including its veteran secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah last month in the biggest blow to the group in decades.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu told President Emmanuel Macron of France he opposed a unilateral ceasefire and said he was “taken aback” by Macron's plan to hold a conference on Lebanon, according to an Israeli readout.

“A reminder to the French president: It was not a UN decision that established the State of Israel but the victory achieved in the War of Independence,” Netanyahu's office said.

The Elysee Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The pair have previously clashed, including over Macron's call to halt arm sales to Israel.

With diplomatic efforts stalled the fighting continues.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had captured three members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces and they had been moved to Israel for investigation. Hezbollah has not commented.

Its deputy chief Naim Qassem said earlier on Tuesday the Iran-backed group would inflict “pain” on Israel but he also called for a ceasefire.

“After the ceasefire, according to an indirect agreement, the settlers would return to the north and other steps will be drawn up,” Qassem said in a recorded speech.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which says its operation in Lebanon aims to secure the return of tens of thousands of residents forced to flee their homes in northern Israel because of Hezbollah attacks.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,350 people over the past year and left nearly 11,000 wounded, according to the Lebanese health ministry, and more than 1.2-million people have been displaced.

The toll does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but includes hundreds of women and children.

The figures underscore the heavy price Lebanese are paying as Israel tries to destroy the Iran-backed militant group's infrastructure in their conflict, which resumed a year ago when it began firing rockets at Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

Reuters

MORE:

Israel strikes north Lebanon town, UN expresses concern about peacekeepers

Israel expanded its targets in its war with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 21 people in an air strike in the north, ...
News
1 day ago

UN says Israeli tanks burst into peacekeeper base, while Hezbollah drones kill four

The UN said Israeli tanks burst into its base in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the latest accusation of Israeli violations against peacekeeping forces, ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut as Hezbollah leader evades assassination

Israeli strikes killed 22 people and injured more than 100 in central Beirut on Thursday, Lebanese authorities said, as a senior Hezbollah official ...
News
5 days ago

Israel says eliminates Hezbollah 'Golan Heights' member, Syrian media report Israeli air strikes

Israel's military said it had eliminated a Hezbollah member in Syria who relayed intelligence against Israel in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  3. Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them South Africa
  4. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  5. Muslim rights to judgment in isiXhosa: facts about judge Mabindla-Boqwana South Africa

Latest Videos

After Israeli blows, Hezbollah prepares for a long war | REUTERS
Live on October 15: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024​