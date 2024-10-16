World

US closes $861m loan guarantee for solar, energy storage in Puerto Rico

16 October 2024 - 08:30 By Timothy Gardner
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Annually the solar installations of the project known as Marahu will produce enough electricity to power about 43,000 homes and enhance Puerto Rico’s grid reliability and energy security.
Annually the solar installations of the project known as Marahu will produce enough electricity to power about 43,000 homes and enhance Puerto Rico’s grid reliability and energy security.
Image: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/ File photo

The US energy department said on Tuesday it closed an $861m (R15.1bn) loan guarantee to finance the construction of two solar photovoltaic farms and two battery storage systems in Puerto Rico.

The power grid in Puerto Rico, a US territory, has been battered by hurricanes in recent years, and people in remote mountain towns were left without power for nearly a year after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Between 3,000 and 4,600 people died after Maria knocked out power, studies said.

The borrower is Clean Flexible Energy, an indirect subsidiary of AES and TotalEnergies Holdings USA . The financing was closed by the energy department's loan programmes office.

"President (Joe) Biden and vice president (Kamala) Harris understand access to reliable energy is a matter of life or death, specially in the face of climate change-fueled natural disasters that are increasing in intensity and frequency," said US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Annually the solar installations of the project known as Marahu will produce enough electricity to power about 43,000 homes and enhance Puerto Rico’s grid reliability and energy security, the department said. Marahu comprises 200MW of solar power and up to 285MW of standalone battery energy storage, it said. The facilities will be located in the municipalities of Guayama and Salinas.

Marahu supports the administration’s  Justice40 Initiative, which established the goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments, including local purchase order financing, flow to disadvantaged communities, which includes most of Puerto Rico's 3.2-million US citizens.

Reuters

READ MORE:

PRINCESS MTHOMBENI | Securing SA’s energy and climate goals: why nuclear must be a key policy priority

South Africa should take decisive steps to integrate nuclear energy into its long-term strategic energy plans, beginning with an update of the 2008 ...
Ideas
3 days ago

Eastern Cape gets multibillion-rand solar EV charging investment

The R11.4bn project will form part of a national off-grid charging solution for EVs.
Motoring
6 days ago

Private power producers seek compensation after agreeing to limit output

Over the past five months, Eskom has provided continuous electricity, a feat last achieved in 2020, reducing its reliance on renewable energy to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  2. Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them South Africa
  3. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  4. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  5. Lusikisiki massacre murder accused abandons his bail bid South Africa

Latest Videos

Harris sits with Charlamagne tha God in push for Black male voters | REUTERS
The story of Kaizer Motaung's "Chincha Guluva" nickname | Pulse of a Nation