Zelensky unveils 'Victory Plan' as Ukraine faces precarious moment
Image: Carsten Koall/Getty Images
President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his much anticipated “Victory Plan” at Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday, urging his war-weary country to stay united at a precarious time before its key US ally's November 5 presidential election.
As Russian troops advance in the east and a bleak winter of power shortages looms, he told legislators his plan contained five main points that relied on Kyiv's allies, including an unconditional invite to join Nato and specific weapons support.
“With our partners we must change the circumstances so the war ends. Regardless of what Putin wants. We must change the circumstances so Russia is forced to peace,” he told legislators and top officials.
His third point emphasised the need for Ukraine to acquire a non-nuclear deterrence capacity that he said would be enough to destroy Russian military power. He did not elaborate but said there was an additional secret addendum he could not disclose.
The plan also envisaged a Western role defending Ukraine's natural mineral resources from Russian attacks as well as post-war reconstruction pledges.
The speech was attended by his top military, intelligence and political brass as well as legislators, some of whom occasionally stood up to applaud.
Zelensky met US President Joe Biden, his key ally, in Washington at the end of the September to present the plan. In a subsequent whirlwind tour of Europe, he met the leaders of Britain, France, Italy and Germany to discuss it.
Zelensky said he would travel to the summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday to present his plan.
