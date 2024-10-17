World

Bangladesh crimes tribunal issues arrest warrant for exiled former PM Sheikh Hasina

17 October 2024 - 12:14 By Ruma Paul
An officer puts an ink mark on the thumb of Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of Bangladesh Awami League, at the Dhaka City College during the 12th general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 7 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Handout provided by Prime Minister's office/ File photo

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, citing her alleged involvement in mass killings during violent protests that erupted earlier this year.

The protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into the deadliest unrest since the country’s independence in 1971, resulting in more than 700 deaths and numerous injuries.

The violence forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.

The tribunal’s proceedings, presided over by justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, saw prosecutors request arrest warrants for 50 people, including Hasina.

“I appealed to the court that if the accused, who are influential, are not arrested it will be impossible to conduct the investigation,” chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said.

To date, more than 60 complaints have been filed against Hasina and other leaders of her Awami League party, alleging enforced disappearances, murder and mass killings.

Party leaders from the Awami League were not immediately available for comment as many senior members have either been arrested or have gone into hiding. However, Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, told Reuters last month his mother was ready to face trial in Bangladesh, adding: “My mother has done nothing wrong.”

Reuters

