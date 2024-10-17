US President Joe Biden on Thursday cancelled another $4.5bn (R79.78bn) in student debt for more than 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans cancelled to more than 1-million.
In total, the Biden-Harris administration has approved $175bn (R3.1-trillion) in student debt relief for nearly 5-million borrowers through various actions, the White House said.
Republicans have described the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college educated borrowers while others receive no such relief.
Earlier this month, St Louis-based US district judge Matthew Schelp, an appointee of Republican former president Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from “mass cancelling” student loans and forgiving principal or interest under the plan, pending the outcome of the state's lawsuit.
Reuters
Biden cancels additional $4.5bn in student debt
Image: Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden on Thursday cancelled another $4.5bn (R79.78bn) in student debt for more than 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans cancelled to more than 1-million.
In total, the Biden-Harris administration has approved $175bn (R3.1-trillion) in student debt relief for nearly 5-million borrowers through various actions, the White House said.
Republicans have described the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college educated borrowers while others receive no such relief.
Earlier this month, St Louis-based US district judge Matthew Schelp, an appointee of Republican former president Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from “mass cancelling” student loans and forgiving principal or interest under the plan, pending the outcome of the state's lawsuit.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Harris grilled on Fox News on immigration, Biden's fitness for office
Trump, at Latino event, stands by false claims of immigrants eating pets
EXPLAINER-What's the latest on Biden's US student loan forgiveness?
Supreme Court asked to block Biden student-debt relief plan
Biden administration plans to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos