US forces target underground Houthi weapons storage sites in Yemen

17 October 2024 - 07:18 By Michelle Nichols and Surbhi Misra
A view shows an explosion following Israeli strikes, in Hodeidah, Yemen, September 29, 2024.
A view shows an explosion following Israeli strikes, in Hodeidah, Yemen, September 29, 2024.
Image: SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS/ File photo

The US conducted precision strikes on Wednesday against five underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

“US forces targeted several of the Houthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region,” Austin said.

The attack comes after the US military earlier this month carried out 15 strikes against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and an airport.

Houthi fighters in Yemen have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November and say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on social media website X that its battle damage assessments were under way and do not indicate civilian casualties.

Reuters

