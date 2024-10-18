Prosecutors in Buenos Aires said on Thursday an initial search suggested Payne's fall from the hotel balcony came after substance abuse.
Police earlier said they had found the room in "total disorder" during a search after his death, with items smashed and medications scattered around.
Sharon Osbourne, former judge of TV talent show X Factor, where One Direction was formed, said on Instagram the music industry had let Payne down.
"Where was this industry when you needed them? You were a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner?" Osbourne said.
Auditions for Britain's Got Talent in Blackpool, England, were postponed on Thursday "due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne", Applause Store, the ticket provider for the show, said in an Instagram story.
Music mogul Simon Cowell, who signed One Direction to his label, is the creator of X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.
Reuters
One Direction bandmates ‘completely devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death
Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne says industry let him down
Image: Mina Kim/Reuters
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates said they were completely devastated by his death, with singer-songwriter Harry Styles taking to social media to say he would forever cherish the years they spent together.
Payne, who shot to global fame with the boy band, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world.
A joint statement was signed by singers Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.
"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. For now we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," Payne's former bandmates said.
They said their thoughts were with the English singer's family, friends and fans, concluding: "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
One Direction singer Liam Payne dies after falling from Buenos Aires hotel balcony
In a separate statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Styles said Payne's greatest joy was making people happy. "The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life," Styles said.
Malik also posted on Instagram about the late singer, along with a photo of them dozing next to each other. "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give just to give you a hug one last time," he wrote.
Along with a picture of Payne embracing him at a gig, Tomlinson wrote he was beyond lucky to have had Payne in his life.
"I'm struggling with the idea of saying goodbye," he said. "I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be."
Other celebrities have paid tribute to Payne, with former footballer David Beckham describing him as a generous person and musician Ed Sheeran saying he was at loss for words and urging everyone to "be kind".
Prosecutors in Buenos Aires said on Thursday an initial search suggested Payne's fall from the hotel balcony came after substance abuse.
Police earlier said they had found the room in "total disorder" during a search after his death, with items smashed and medications scattered around.
Sharon Osbourne, former judge of TV talent show X Factor, where One Direction was formed, said on Instagram the music industry had let Payne down.
"Where was this industry when you needed them? You were a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner?" Osbourne said.
Auditions for Britain's Got Talent in Blackpool, England, were postponed on Thursday "due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne", Applause Store, the ticket provider for the show, said in an Instagram story.
Music mogul Simon Cowell, who signed One Direction to his label, is the creator of X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Country road leads to Cape Town
EDITORIAL | Cancel culture surfaces as Chris Brown gears up to perform in rape capital of the world
Healing, heartbreak and resilience: Msaki on 'home wrecker' label
Kris Kristofferson, influential singer-songwriter, dies at 88
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos