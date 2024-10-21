World

Brazil’s Lula cancels trip to Brics summit in Russia on medical advice

21 October 2024 - 07:06 By Marcela Ayres
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the Brics meeting via video conference. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Sunday he will no longer travel to Kazan, Russia, for the Brics summit after medical advice to temporarily avoid long-haul flights.

The presidential palace said Lula will participate in the Brics meeting via video conference. The group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

