Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Sunday he will no longer travel to Kazan, Russia, for the Brics summit after medical advice to temporarily avoid long-haul flights.
The presidential palace said Lula will participate in the Brics meeting via video conference. The group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Reuters
Brazil’s Lula cancels trip to Brics summit in Russia on medical advice
Image: REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Reuters
