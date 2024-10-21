Democrat Kamala Harris kicked off her 60th birthday on Sunday with two church visits in Georgia, where she planned to rally early voters, while her Republican rival Donald Trump spent time at a McDonald's fast food outlet in Pennsylvania.
Harris and Trump, who are essentially tied in the race for president in the most competitive states, have sharpened their attacks in recent days, while drumming up support for early votes by mail or in person with just 16 days left until the November 5 election.
After being joined on Saturday in Detroit by hometown rapper Lizzo and in Atlanta by pop icon Usher, Harris got a birthday boost from another music legend, Stevie Wonder, on Sunday when he dropped by one of the churches she planned to visit.
Vice-President Harris and former President Trump, 78, are focusing on Pennsylvania, Michigan and a handful of other states likely to decide the election, where both parties have strong support and electoral results have been close in past cycles.
Harris and her running mate Minnesota governor Tim Walz doubled down on Sunday on a “Souls to the Polls” initiative aimed at using gospel performances, national and state faith leaders, elected officials and others to mobilise voters.
Harris, who was raised in the teachings of the black church and sang in a church choir, attended a service and spoke at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, about 50km east of Atlanta, the campaign said.
Harris marks 60th birthday with Atlanta church
Trump hands out French fries in Pennsylvania, Harris visits Georgia churches in swing state appeals
She also spoke at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, just south of Atlanta, where she encouraged worshippers to exercise their voting rights.
After her events, Harris recorded an interview with civil rights leader Al Sharpton that aired on Sunday night on MSNBC.
Walz attended a service in Saginaw, Michigan, while his wife, Gwen Walz, visited a church in Las Vegas.
Harris will need strong results in the majority non-white cities of Detroit and Atlanta and their surrounding suburbs to repeat President Joe Biden's 2020 wins in Michigan and Georgia.
Trump, after escalating personal attacks on Harris on Saturday, told Breitbart News he would work at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania on Sunday “just for fun” to mock Harris. Trump adviser Jason Miller said Trump would work in the French fries area of the restaurant.
Harris said she worked at a McDonald’s when she was young but Trump said he does not believe her.
Trump also planned a rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in the late afternoon.
The former president is seeking to take advantage of what he felt was an improved position for him in opinion polls that show a deadlocked race. Some voters already have mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, the biggest prize on election day among battleground states.
Reuters
