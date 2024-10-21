Israel gave the US a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.
Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.
Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report said.
A US official told Axios it was highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.
The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report said.
Reuters
Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon
Image: REUTERS/Ahmad Al-Kerdi
Israel gave the US a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.
Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.
Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report said.
A US official told Axios it was highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.
The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp among at least 72 across Gaza, authorities say
Biden, Harris say Hamas leader’s death can help end Gaza war
Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos