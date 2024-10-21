World

Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon

21 October 2024 - 06:48 By Shubham Kalia
A damaged site in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs during the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon on October 16 2024. White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmad Al-Kerdi

Israel gave the US a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.

Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report said.

A US official told Axios it was highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.

The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report said.

Reuters 

