World

Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest

22 October 2024 - 09:24 By Nuha Sharaf, Mohammed Torokman and Ismael Khader and John Davison
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli soldiers stand guard near Palestinians farmers to stop them picking olives near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 16 2024.
Israeli soldiers stand guard near Palestinians farmers to stop them picking olives near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 16 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman

Palestinian olive farmer Khitam Najjar dreams of just one season where she can gather the harvest in peace, but it’s not this year.

As she and her son approached their olive groves near the village of Burin in the occupied West Bank last week Israeli soldiers stopped them, telling them they weren’t allowed to harvest in that part of the valley, she said.

“This is our land. I came with my son alone, we came to harvest. If we cannot harvest our own olives from our lands, where should we go?” Najjar said.

In more violent incidents since the beginning of the harvest this month, armed Israeli settlers have assaulted Palestinian farmers, cut down trees and set fire to olive groves. The latest spate of attacks by settlers and blockages by the army is part of a trend that, rights groups say, is worsening as the Gaza war rages on, with settlers appearing emboldened by some far-right Israeli government ministers who seek to annex the West Bank.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment when asked by Reuters about accusations that soldiers bar olive farmers from accessing their land. The military says it tries to ensure Palestinians can harvest while avoiding clashes with settlers, and says the war in Gaza has raised tension in the West Bank, causing a security situation that is harder to manage.

Many Palestinians, as well as Israeli human rights groups, believe the army has abetted settler attacks.

“Since the start of the [Gaza] war the army has prevented farmers access to their land here. They say it’s a closed military zone and for security reasons. Now, when I pick olives from the trees in front of my house, it feels like I’m having to steal them,” said Musab Sufan, another Burin resident.

The Gaza Strip, a separate coastal territory about 100km from the landlocked West Bank, has been largely razed by Israel’s year-old war against Palestinian militant group Hamas, but the West Bank has in parallel suffered its worst violence for years.

Hundreds of Palestinians — including armed militants, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders — have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces. Dozens of Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian street attacks over the past year.

The olive harvest, which runs roughly between September and November, has been caught up in that violence.

The UN says hundreds of olive trees have been burnt, vandalised or stolen by settlers this year since the start of the harvest. A group of Western states including France, Britain and Germany issued a joint statement on October 14 saying olive-picking had become “dangerous” due to settler violence and calling on Israel to allow Palestinians to join the harvest.

For Palestinians, olive trees represent a deep connection with their land, a crucial source of income and an important feature of their national cuisine.

Palestinian writers and poets such as Mahmoud Darwish have long infused their work with the symbolism of Palestinian olive trees. The harvest is a time for rural families, and sometimes visitors from urban centres, to work together on the land.

“This season is a bad one. They [settlers] have been burning trees already. It’s as if they’re implementing a scorched-earth policy to turn this land into a barren desert, to empty it of its inhabitants,” said Ibrahim Omaran, head of the Burin municipal council.

The right-wing cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which includes settlers who run parts of Israel’s security, finances and administration of occupied Palestinian territories, has recently presided over “unprecedented” land grabs of areas which Palestinians want for a future state, the Israeli rights group Peace Now said in a report this month.

Settler violence is a source of growing concern among Israel's Western allies. A number of countries, including the US, have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and urged Israel to do more to stop the attacks.

Many settlers believe Jews have a God-given right to land in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and where settlements have been expanding for decades.

Palestinians say they will not leave.

“My land is my identity. If I don’t have land, then what is my life for?” Najjar said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israeli strikes kill 33 people in Jabalia refugee camp among at least 72 across Gaza, authorities say

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping for more attacks.
News
3 days ago

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed during gun battle

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed during a gun battle in southern Gaza on Wednesday by Israeli troops who were initially unaware they had caught ...
News
4 days ago

Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed

Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group said on Friday it was moving to a new and escalating phase in its war against Israel, while Iran said "the spirit ...
News
4 days ago

US forces target underground Houthi weapons storage sites in Yemen

The attack comes after the US military earlier this month carried out 15 strikes against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, ...
News
5 days ago

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

At least one Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs early on Wednesday morning, Reuters witnesses said, hours after the US said it opposed the ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  2. Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers South Africa
  3. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  4. Former Transnet executive Msagala in court on corruption, theft charges South Africa
  5. Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ... South Africa

Latest Videos

This flying cart could elevate your shopping experience | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 22 October 2024