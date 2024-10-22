World

Harvey Weinstein has bone marrow cancer: NBC

22 October 2024 - 13:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Harvey Weinstein, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction, however. He is in prison awaiting a retrial.
Harvey Weinstein, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction, however. He is in prison awaiting a retrial.
Image: EUTERS/Jeenah Moon/Pool

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), NBC News reports, citing sources.

Weinstein is undergoing treatment for CML, a type of bone marrow cancer, while in prison at Rikers Island in New York to face trial on rape charges, according to the NBC report.

Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein's legal healthcare representative, declined to comment when asked by Reuters on the status of his health, citing respect for Weinstein's privacy.

Weinstein, 72, has been beset with health problems, his lawyers had earlier said. He was taken to hospital from Rikers Island jail in September to undergo heart surgery.

Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

He is in prison awaiting a retrial.

Weinstein still faces two other criminal counts from an earlier indictment where he also pleaded not guilty, including another first-degree criminal sexual act charge and a third-degree rape charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of sexual assault.

Weinstein suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis and fluid in his heart and lungs, his representatives have previously said. 

READ MORE:

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charge

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge on Wednesday, nearly five months after the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul's ...
News
1 month ago

EXPLAINER | Why was Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction overturned, and what's next?

Thursday's ruling overturning Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction gives the one-time film mogul a chance at a new trial and calls into ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pile up as his lawyers seek gag order

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with seven new sexual abuse lawsuits as his lawyers asked the judge overseeing the music mogul's criminal sex ...
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Could we be cancelling cancel culture?

Camouflaged in the comments section, or so we believed, were bloodthirsty virtue vampires ready to suck the blood out of your life, writes Yolisa ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  2. Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers South Africa
  3. Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ... South Africa
  4. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  5. After delays, forensic report in trial of lawyer accused of girlfriend's murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English