World

Fact check: The misinformation targeting US presidential candidates

Online misinformation narratives targeting the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates before the US election are being examined by political analysts

23 October 2024 - 12:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Reuters examined some of the online misinformation narratives targeting the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates before the US election.

For Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, false narratives aim to make her appear unfit for office, including misleading edits suggesting she was drunk and the “birtherism” narrative. This video highlights misleading claims about Harris:

This video focuses on misinformation targeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump:

READ MORE:

Trump hands out French fries in Pennsylvania, Harris visits Georgia churches in swing state appeals

With the US presidential election a little over two weeks away, Democrat Kamala Harris visited two churches on Sunday while her Republican rival, ...
News
2 days ago

Usher, Lizzo add star power to Harris push as Trump steps up attacks on the vice-president

Republican Donald Trump escalated his verbal attacks on Democrat Kamala Harris on Saturday as the vice president turned to celebrities to generate ...
News
3 days ago

ANALYSIS | What could happen if Trump rejects the US election results?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says if he does not win the November 5 election, he will cry fraud and not accept the results, in the ...
News
1 week ago

Obama targets male voters in Pennsylvania campaign swing for Kamala Harris

Former US president Barack Obama has been a vocal supporter of Vice-President Kamala Harris since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket.
News
1 week ago

Democracy is not a passive right: lessons from Sri Lanka protests

In a world where democracy is often taken for granted, the true essence of governance — people’s power — can often be overlooked, writes Janithrika ...
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  5. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news

Latest Videos

2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive
Footage of Clearwater Mall jewellery alleged robbers dancing