Fact check: The misinformation targeting US presidential candidates

Reuters examined some of the online misinformation narratives targeting the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates before the US election.
For Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, false narratives aim to make her appear unfit for office, including misleading edits suggesting she was drunk and the “birtherism” narrative. This video highlights misleading claims about Harris:
This video focuses on misinformation targeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump:
