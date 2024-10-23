World

Philippines condemns ‘barbaric’ killing of broadcast journalist

23 October 2024 - 10:06 By Neil Jerome Morales
The office of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has condemned the killing of a broacast journalist. File photo.
The Philippines president's office called on Wednesday for an investigation to bring to justice the killers of a broadcast journalist in a southern province.

Despite a media environment that ranks as one of the most liberal in Asia, the Philippines remains one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.

Maria Vilma Rodriguez, 56, was shot three times by a lone suspect on Tuesday in a store near her home in Zamboanga City, police said, in an incident condemned by the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr and a journalists' group.

“These kinds of vile and atrocious acts have no place in our nation, which values freedom, democracy and the rule of law above all,” the presidential communications office said, describing the attack as barbaric.

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday, said Zamboanga City police official Kimberly Molitas, but declined to identify the individual. Police were looking at a family feud as a potential motive, she said.

The killing of Rodriguez, the mother of four children who was also a community official, takes to five the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022.

It takes to 200 the wider tally of journalists killed in the country since democracy was restored in 1986, data from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines showed, including 32 in a single incident in 2009.

“We are urging the Zamboanga City police to probe deeper into this,” the union said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We don't need a tale of another unsolved case that ended up as archives or statistics.”

In terms of its efforts to prosecute the killers of journalists, the Philippines was ranked the eighth worst in the world by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in 2023.

Reuters

