WATCH | Obama raps Eminem lyrics at Harris rally in Detroit

23 October 2024 - 07:55 By Reuters
Former US President Barack Obama raps the lyrics to Eminem's ‘Lose Yourself’ after the rapper introduces him at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit.

Eminem takes the stage to introduce former US President Barack Obama during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during the first week of early voting in Detroit, Michigan, US October 22, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Eminem introduces former US President Barack Obama before he takes the stage during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris, during the first week of early voting in Detroit, Michigan, US October 22, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Emily Elconin

