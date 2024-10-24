World

Brazil's Lula urges Brics to create alternative payment methods

24 October 2024 - 09:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is participating in the Brics meeting via video conference. File photo.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is participating in the Brics meeting via video conference. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday it is time for the Brics nations to create new payment methods between them, adding the group's New Development Bank was designed as an alternative to what he called failing Bretton Woods institutions.

“It's not about replacing our currencies, but we need to work so that the multipolar order we aim for is reflected in the international financial system,” Lula told the Brics summit via video conference, after a head injury over the weekend forced him to cancel his trip to Kazan, Russia.

“This discussion needs to be faced with seriousness, caution and technical soundness, but it cannot be postponed any longer.”

The Brazilian president added that Brics' initiatives move away from a context in which emerging and developing economies fund the developed world, and also underscored the bloc's relevance in global economic growth.

Lula reiterated his calls for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and called Israel's war on Gaza a “foolishness now spreading to the West Bank and Lebanon”.

The Brics diplomatic forum, founded 15 years ago by major emerging markets Brazil, Russia, India and China, has since expanded to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been pushing to build up the Brics as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.

MORE:

WATCH | Putin hosts heads of state at 16th annual Brics+ Summit

The 16th annual Brics+ Summit is set to start its programme on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia.
Politics
1 day ago

UNSC, de-dollarisation, Venezuela, Gaza and Ukraine among topics likely to take centre stage at Brics+ summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a contingent of his cabinet to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin will host heads of state for the annual ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold

DA does not consider Russia or Putin an ally of our nation: John Steenhuisen
Politics
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Home Affairs asked to stop abuser Chris Brown performing in SA South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  5. Sandton 'water shedding' overnight South Africa

Latest Videos

Scans reveal previously unknown William Blake doodles | REUTERS
Media Briefing outlining progress made since the deployment at gang affected ...