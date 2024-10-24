New Zealand is looking to return to operation one of its idled offshore patrol vessels after a specialist dive ship sank this month, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
The Manawanui, a specialist hydrographic ship, left the navy with just five operational ships after sinking on a reef it was surveying off the coast of Samoa, since three had been put into “care and custody” because of staff shortages.
The defence force and its partners were gauging how much work would be needed to bring an offshore patrol vessel back into operation, the spokesperson told Reuters.
“That assessment work will be complete by the end of the month and will determine the time frame for subsequent regeneration,” the spokesperson said in an email.
The capability challenges facing the New Zealand Defence Forces returned to the spotlight when it flagged constraints last October on its ability to tackle humanitarian emergencies in the Pacific during the cyclone season.
New Zealand's military stands ready to respond to any natural disasters in the region, the spokesperson added.
Reuters
New Zealand military eyes patrol ship to replace dive vessel that sank
Image: Picture obtained from social media. Dave Poole/via REUTERS
New Zealand is looking to return to operation one of its idled offshore patrol vessels after a specialist dive ship sank this month, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
The Manawanui, a specialist hydrographic ship, left the navy with just five operational ships after sinking on a reef it was surveying off the coast of Samoa, since three had been put into “care and custody” because of staff shortages.
The defence force and its partners were gauging how much work would be needed to bring an offshore patrol vessel back into operation, the spokesperson told Reuters.
“That assessment work will be complete by the end of the month and will determine the time frame for subsequent regeneration,” the spokesperson said in an email.
The capability challenges facing the New Zealand Defence Forces returned to the spotlight when it flagged constraints last October on its ability to tackle humanitarian emergencies in the Pacific during the cyclone season.
New Zealand's military stands ready to respond to any natural disasters in the region, the spokesperson added.
Reuters
READ MORE
New Zealand navy ship sinks off Samoa
Boxer charged with manslaughter over death of SA expat in New Zealand
Britain’s King Charles to be offered high chief title in Samoa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos