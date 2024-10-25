World

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

25 October 2024 - 13:53 By Joe Cash
The Taliban's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi sits next to flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and China.
The Taliban's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi sits next to flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and China.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China will offer the Taliban tariff-free access to its vast construction, energy and consumer sectors, Beijing's envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday as the ailing resource-rich but diplomatically-isolated regime looks to build up its markets.

Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the Taliban since they took control of Afghanistan in 2021, but like all governments has refrained from formally recognising the Islamic fundamentalist group's government amid international concern over its human rights record and the rights of women and girls.

The impoverished country could offer a wealth of coveted mineral resources to boost Beijing's supply chain security.

Selling Afghanistan's lithium, copper and iron deposits to the world's biggest commodities buyer would help the Taliban prop up its ailing economy, which the UN says has “basically collapsed”, and provide a much-needed revenue stream as the country's overseas central bank reserves remain frozen.

“China will offer Afghanistan zero-tariff treatment for 100% tariff lines,” Zhao Jing, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote on his official X account late on Thursday, above a photo of him meeting acting deputy prime minister Abdul Kabir.

Afghanistan exported $64m (R1.12bn) worth of goods to China last year, according to Chinese customs data, close to 90% of which was shelled pine nuts, but the Taliban government has said it is determined to find foreign investors willing to help it diversify its economy and profit from its minerals wealth.

The country exported no commodities to China last year, the data shows, but Zhao has regularly posted photos of him meeting Taliban officials responsible for mining, petroleum, trade and regional connectivity since his appointment last September.

Several Chinese companies operate in Afghanistan, including the Metallurgical Corp of China, which has held talks with the Taliban administration over plans for a potentially huge copper mine and was highlighted in an August feature in Chinese state media on Chinese companies rebuilding Afghanistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Beijing summit for more than 50 African leaders in September announced that from December 1 goods entering his country's $19-trillion (R317.44-trillion) economy from “the least developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China” would not be subject to import duties, without giving details.

The policy was then repeated on Wednesday by vice commerce minister Tang Wenhong at a press conference in Beijing on the preparations for upcoming China's annual flagship import expo.

The Afghanistan embassy in Beijing did not respond to a request for comment.

Last October, Afghanistan's acting commerce minister told Reuters the Taliban wanted to formally join Xi's flagship “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative.

Kabul has also asked China to allow it to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a $62bn (R1.1-trillion) connectivity project connecting China's resource-rich Xinjiang region to Pakistan's Arabian Sea port of Gwadar.

Reuters

