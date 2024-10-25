World

Putin says existing Brics infrastructure is enough for cross-border payments

25 October 2024 - 09:13 By Vladimir Soldatkin
Officials including China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a plenary session at the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia on October 24 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Cross-border payments for trade between Brics countries are experiencing problems, but there are no plans to create a special system because the existing infrastructure is sufficient, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Delays in payments for trade with Russia's major partners such as China or Turkey, where banks are under pressure from Western regulators to scrutinise transactions with Russia, have become a major headache for Russian companies and banks.

Before the summit, Russia outlined an alternative payment system in national Brics currencies that would include a new messaging system and a network of national commercial banks linked to each other through the Brics central banks.

“The question is very important today. One of the key issues is the problem of settlements,” Putin told the news conference after the summit.

The Russian-hosted summit of the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — ended on Thursday.

Putin said the existing financial messaging system, created by the Russian central bank, as well as similar systems run by other Brics central banks could be used to facilitate mutual payments in national currencies.

Putin said: “But we are not inventing any separate joint system for now. What we have is on the whole sufficient.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa takes aim at UNSC during Brics meeting while DA calls him out over friendship with Putin

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Brazil's Lula urges Brics to create alternative payment methods

Lula reiterated his calls for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and called Israel's war on Gaza a “foolishness now spreading to the West Bank ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold

DA does not consider Russia or Putin an ally of our nation: John Steenhuisen
Politics
1 day ago
