Britain's struggling utility Thames Water on Friday proposed to extend its liquidity runway, including up to £3bn (R69.76bn) of new money in addition to access to cash reserves and debt extensions.
Reuters reported on Thursday a group of Thames Water creditors proposed a liquidity package of up to £3bn to give the utility more time to seek a restructuring of its debt, citing sources.
Thames Water said it would launch a consent process for a transaction support agreement on the proposed liquidity extension.
The company's liquidity will be extended to October 2025, with the ability to extend it further to May 2026 if the utility appeals to the British competition regulator, it said.
Reuters
Thames Water proposes £3bn of new money to extend liquidity
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Reuters
