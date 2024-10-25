World

Thames Water proposes £3bn of new money to extend liquidity

25 October 2024 - 12:37 By Yadarisa Shabong
Thames Water said it would launch a consent process for a transaction support agreement on the proposed liquidity extension.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Britain's struggling utility Thames Water on Friday proposed to extend its liquidity runway, including up to £3bn (R69.76bn) of new money in addition to access to cash reserves and debt extensions.

Reuters reported on Thursday a group of Thames Water creditors proposed a liquidity package of up to £3bn to give the utility more time to seek a restructuring of its debt, citing sources.

The company's liquidity will be extended to October 2025, with the ability to extend it further to May 2026 if the utility appeals to the British competition regulator, it said.

Reuters

