Bolivia's Morales says government has 'dark plot to destroy' him after alleged car attack

29 October 2024 - 13:56 By Monica Machicao and Lucinda Elliott
Bolivia's former president Evo Morales speaks to Reuters via video link from Lauca Ene, a town in central Bolivia, on October 28 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales told Reuters on Monday the government of ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce was behind an alleged gun attack on his convoy, lashing out at what he called a “dark plot to destroy” him.

On Sunday, Morales claimed his vehicle had been hit by gunfire by security forces, captured in a dramatic video he shared, in what appeared to be a major escalation in political tensions between two factions of the governing socialist party.

Bolivia's government on Monday denied the accusations that it had led an attack on Morales, calling it “theatre” and claiming the former leader's convoy had instead fired on special anti-narcotics police carrying out a patrol.

In his first interview with international media since the alleged attack, Morales denied his team had been carrying weapons, called the attack an “ambush” and said the government's version was a “montage of lies”.

“They shot at the wheels, at the tires, the car could not move forward,” he said, adding he and the others in the car had crouched down in their seats which had likely “saved our lives”.

“I heard three shots in a burst, there were at least seven, eight, nine shots,” he said, adding that since then they had found 20 bullets.

The contested claims mark a dangerous new chapter of tension in the governing party that has been torn apart by the enmity between Morales and his once protégé Arce, economy minister during Morales' near 14-year rule which ended in 2019.

Morales, 66, resigned after a disputed election result that plunged the country into turmoil. Arce, who he called by his nickname “Lucho” during the interview, was elected the next year, but has increasingly looked to distance himself from his former boss.

“The government of Lucho Arce prepared the black plan to destroy Evo Morales politically, using various arguments, drug trafficking, corruption, terrorism and other issues,” said Morales.

He pointed the finger at the government over the Sunday attack, though avoided directly saying he knew Arce had ordered it.

Asked if the attack could have been carried out by individuals acting alone, Morales said: “No. That's to say it was an instruction from the government.” He did not provide evidence of his claim.

In a government press conference earlier on Monday, interior minister Eduardo del Castillo said the FELCN anti-drug trafficking unit was carrying out a standard highway patrol when Morales' convoy shot at police and ran over an officer.

“Morales, nobody believes the theatre you have staged,” del Castillo said.

Bolivia, struggling with an economic crisis as foreign currency reserves dwindle, is set to hold presidential elections next year, which Morales — in a more conciliatory tone — suggested was a potential way to solve the political infighting.

“Lucho wants to be president, let us submit to internal elections, that is the best way to resolve this,” he said.

Reuters

