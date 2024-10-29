World

Gaza family seeks shelter from war among graves

29 October 2024 - 12:11 By Mohammed Salem
Displaced Palestinian Ghada Al-Aassas and her husband Abu Razzak sit by a fire as they shelter in a cemetery amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 27 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

After more than a year of war, Abu Razzak Al-Qassas and his family live in a makeshift shelter in a cemetery in the southern Gaza Strip, dependent on food donations for survival. The Al-Qassas family, from Gaza City in the northern part of the coastal enclave, are among many other displaced living in the Khan Younis cemetery.

“Look at how terrifying and frightening it is for the children. Look at how we are living, there is no food and water,” Al-Qassas said, pointing to the cemetery's gravestones.

Most of the two-million people in Gaza have been displaced by Israel's assault on the strip. Some, like the Al-Qassas family, whose home was severely damaged, have had to move more than once.

The amount of aid entering Gaza has plummeted and there are severe shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel. Israel has often blamed aid agencies for failing to distribute aid in Gaza. The US has warned its ally to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid.

Hunger is prevalent and many people are living in tents and makeshift shelters of tattered tarps and blankets unlikely to protect them from the harsh winter they are about to face.

The Al-Qassas family live off bread warmed by an open fire, cheese and a mixture of spices and wheat.

“My children have nothing to eat or drink. They cry all night. They want food. Where can I get it from?” Al-Qassas said the markets and border crossings were closed.

The war was triggered when militants from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking another 250 into Gaza as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Vowing to destroy Hamas and free the hostages, Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, health officials say.

Repeated international efforts to end the war have failed.

“There is no life any more in the Gaza Strip, whether in the north or in the south,” said Al-Qassas' wife Ghada.

Reuters

