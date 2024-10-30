World

China, asked about Trump comments, says Taiwan could become a 'discarded child'

30 October 2024 - 10:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former US president Donald Trump recently said Taiwan 'stole' America's chip business. File photo.
Former US president Donald Trump recently said Taiwan 'stole' America's chip business. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Marco Bello

China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election he could “discard” Taiwan given the US has always pursued an “America first” policy.

Trump, who is neck and neck in the polls with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail, saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business.

Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where he said he would impose additional, huge tariffs on China if China were to “go into Taiwan” and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of US policy.

“Whether the US is trying to protect or harm Taiwan, I believe most of our Taiwan compatriots have already made a rational judgement and know what the US pursues is always America first,” Zhu Fenglian told a regular news briefing, referring to a common expression Trump uses about prioritising US interests.

Taiwan's people know “Taiwan at any time may turn from a pawn to a discarded child”, she added, without directly using Trump's name.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei.

Trump, in a weekend interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, repeated his claims about Taiwan “stealing” US chip business and needing to pay to be protected.

Taiwan economy minister Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters in Taipei on Wednesday he would not comment given the US election campaign was ongoing.

“I wish the US well for a successful democratic election,” he added.

Taiwan received strong backing from Trump's 2017-2021 administration, including arms sales, which have continued under the government of President Joe Biden.

The US government on Friday announced a new arms package for Taiwan worth almost $2bn (R35.2bn) for missile systems, which, like all weapons sales to Taipei, angered Beijing.

“I warn the Lai Ching-te administration that buying weapons won't buy security,” Zhu said, referring to Taiwan's president who China detests as a “separatist”.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

READ MORE:

Senior US diplomat arrives in Taiwan as officials downplay Trump’s comments

The US is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.
News
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s friendship with autocratic countries will end in tears

There is no need to go to an economy-focused Brics meeting and try to be loved by declaring friendships
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Chinese blockade would be act of war, Taiwan says

A real Chinese blockade of Taiwan would be an act of war and have far-reaching consequences for international trade, defence minister Wellington Koo ...
News
1 week ago

China launches war games around Taiwan, drawing anger in Taipei and concern from Washington

China's military launched a new round of war games near Taiwan on Monday, saying it was a warning to the “separatist acts of Taiwan independence ...
News
2 weeks ago

China cannot represent Taiwan and should work with Taipei on global challenges, Lai says

China has no right to represent Taiwan but the island is willing to work with Beijing to combat global challenges such as climate change, Taiwan ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  3. WATCH | Len Cloete remains wheelchair-bound, struggles with speech three years ... South Africa
  4. Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Scary Movie | Official Trailer (HD) - Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shannon ...
Vault22 Launches to Transform Financial Wellness Across Africa