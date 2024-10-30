China, asked about Trump comments, says Taiwan could become a 'discarded child'

China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election he could “discard” Taiwan given the US has always pursued an “America first” policy.
Trump, who is neck and neck in the polls with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail, saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business.
Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where he said he would impose additional, huge tariffs on China if China were to “go into Taiwan” and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of US policy.
“Whether the US is trying to protect or harm Taiwan, I believe most of our Taiwan compatriots have already made a rational judgement and know what the US pursues is always America first,” Zhu Fenglian told a regular news briefing, referring to a common expression Trump uses about prioritising US interests.
Taiwan's people know “Taiwan at any time may turn from a pawn to a discarded child”, she added, without directly using Trump's name.
The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei.
Trump, in a weekend interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, repeated his claims about Taiwan “stealing” US chip business and needing to pay to be protected.
Taiwan economy minister Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters in Taipei on Wednesday he would not comment given the US election campaign was ongoing.
“I wish the US well for a successful democratic election,” he added.
Taiwan received strong backing from Trump's 2017-2021 administration, including arms sales, which have continued under the government of President Joe Biden.
The US government on Friday announced a new arms package for Taiwan worth almost $2bn (R35.2bn) for missile systems, which, like all weapons sales to Taipei, angered Beijing.
“I warn the Lai Ching-te administration that buying weapons won't buy security,” Zhu said, referring to Taiwan's president who China detests as a “separatist”.
Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.
