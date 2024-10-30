Hotel collapses in Argentina, firefighters search for trapped people

A ten-storey hotel building collapsed early on Tuesday in the coastal city of Villa Gesell in Argentina’s Buenos Aires province, the local municipality said.
Between seven and nine people, including workers from a construction site allegedly operating without municipal permits at the Dubrovnik Hotel, were believed to be inside at the time, the municipality said.
Rescue teams are removing the debris to free those trapped, Villa Gesell authorities said, adding the municipality halted construction work at the site in August this year.
Reuters
