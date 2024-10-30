World

Hotel collapses in Argentina, firefighters search for trapped people

30 October 2024 - 11:42 By Natalia Siniawski
A ten-storey hotel building collapsed early on Tuesday in the coastal city of Villa Gesell in Argentina’s Buenos Aires province, the local municipality said.

Between seven and nine people, including workers from a construction site allegedly operating without municipal permits at the Dubrovnik Hotel, were believed to be inside at the time, the municipality said.

Rescue teams are removing the debris to free those trapped, Villa Gesell authorities said, adding the municipality halted construction work at the site in August this year.

Reuters

Independent probe into deadly George building collapse makes ‘encouraging progress’

In May 34 people were killed when the apartment block under construction collapsed in the Garden Route town.
1 month ago

Several people trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle

Several people have been trapped in a hotel near the banks of the river Moselle in Germany after parts of the building collapsed, local police said ...
2 months ago

German tourists, Spanish waitress and Senegalese man killed in Mallorca collapse

Two German tourists, a Spanish waitress and a Senegalese man were killed when a two-storey restaurant building collapsed on the beach in Palma de ...
5 months ago
