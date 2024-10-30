A fire continues to burn at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England, that builds Britain's new generation of nuclear submarines, but there was no nuclear risk from the incident, police said on Wednesday.
UK's Cumbria police said two people had been taken to hospital after suffering from suspected smoke inhalation and there were no other casualties.
The police said everyone had been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall facility and accounted for.
BAE's site in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, manufactures the Royal Navy's Astute and Dreadnought submarines, according to BAE's website.
The incident was reported at 12.44am local time, police said.
BAE did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Police have advised nearby residents to remain indoors.
Reuters
No nuclear risk from fire at BAE’s submarine yard in northwest England, police say
Image: screengrab BAE Systems/ X
A fire continues to burn at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England, that builds Britain's new generation of nuclear submarines, but there was no nuclear risk from the incident, police said on Wednesday.
UK's Cumbria police said two people had been taken to hospital after suffering from suspected smoke inhalation and there were no other casualties.
The police said everyone had been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall facility and accounted for.
BAE's site in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, manufactures the Royal Navy's Astute and Dreadnought submarines, according to BAE's website.
The incident was reported at 12.44am local time, police said.
BAE did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Police have advised nearby residents to remain indoors.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Japanese nuclear bombs survivors' group wins Nobel Peace Prize
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to speed up becoming a nuclear superpower
Withdrawn nuclear determination process was 'fatally flawed': Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos