World

No nuclear risk from fire at BAE’s submarine yard in northwest England, police say

30 October 2024 - 07:18 By Jahnavi Nidumolu
Police said two people had been taken to hospital after suffering from suspected smoke inhalation and there were no other casualties.
Image: screengrab BAE Systems/ X

A fire continues to burn at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England, that builds Britain's new generation of nuclear submarines, but there was no nuclear risk from the incident, police said on Wednesday.

UK's Cumbria police said two people had been taken to hospital after suffering from suspected smoke inhalation and there were no other casualties.

The police said everyone had been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall facility and accounted for.

BAE's site in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, manufactures the Royal Navy's Astute and Dreadnought submarines, according to BAE's website.

The incident was reported at 12.44am local time, police said.

BAE did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Police have advised nearby residents to remain indoors.

Reuters

