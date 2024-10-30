In a significant move to enhance consumer rights, US airlines are now mandated to provide automatic cash refunds to passengers for cancelled or significantly delayed flights.
This ensures travellers will receive refunds without needing to explicitly request them, streamlining the process and reducing frustration.
The US transportation department has clarified the new regulations, stating: “Passengers are entitled to a refund if their flight is cancelled or significantly changed and they do not accept the significantly changed flight, rebooking on an alternative flight or alternative compensation.”
This rule is aimed at simplifying the refund process and ensuring passengers receive what they are owed promptly.
Additionally, the guidelines extend to situations involving services paid for but not delivered. The transportation department said: “Passengers are entitled to a refund for the fee they paid for an extra service such as Wi-Fi, seat selection or in-flight entertainment if an airline fails to provide this service.”
Passengers who experience mishandled baggage can also expect refunds.
US airlines to automatically refund passengers for cancelled or delayed flights
Image: Gallo Images
Airlines face challenges ahead of peak season
According to the regulations, “Passengers who have filed a mishandled baggage report are entitled to a refund of their checked bag fee if the bag is not delivered within the applicable timeframe after arrival.”
This timeframe is 12 hours for domestic flights and either 15 or 30 hours for international flights, depending on the flight length.
Secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg expressed support for the new rules on social media platform X, stating: “Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them without headaches or haggling. Today [Tuesday] our automatic refund rule goes into full effect. Airlines are required to provide prompt cash refunds without passengers having to ask.”
This overhaul in airline refund policies marks a significant step towards improving passenger rights, providing travellers with the assurance they will receive timely refunds without unnecessary hassle.
TimesLIVE
