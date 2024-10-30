WATCH | The race is on to save a 17th-century Swedish warship

In Stockholm, urgent work is under way to save the 17th-century warship Vasa, that sank during its maiden voyage.
The project is due to be completed in 2028 in time for the 400th anniversary of the Vasa’s launch.
