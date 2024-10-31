World

Australia sues Optus for 'misconduct' in phone sales to vulnerable customers

31 October 2024 - 11:23 By Rishav Chatterjee and Ayushman Ojha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday alleged Optus' conduct disproportionately affected consumers and its practices were, in a way, backed by remuneration for sales staff.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Thursday alleged Optus' conduct disproportionately affected consumers and its practices were, in a way, backed by remuneration for sales staff.
Image: REUTERS/Kirsty Needham/File Photo

Australia's competition watchdog is taking Singapore Telecommunications-owned Optus to court, alleging it engaged in “misconduct” while selling mobile phones and plans, particularly to vulnerable customers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Thursday alleged Optus' conduct disproportionately affected consumers and its practices were, in a way, backed by remuneration for sales staff.

“In some cases we allege Optus took steps to protect its own financial interests by clawing back commissions to sales staff but failed to remediate affected consumers,” ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

The case against Optus involves allegations that the telecommunications provider acted “unconscionably” in its dealings with about 429 customers by engaging in inappropriate sales conduct.

The ACCC is seeking declarations and orders for penalties, non-party consumer redress, publication orders, a compliance programme and costs.

The alleged conduct involves 363 customers from two Optus Darwin shops, 42 customers from the Optus Mount Isa shop and 24 individual customers from shop locations around Australia.

“We have taken disciplinary action (including terminations) against staff whom we determined were responsible for this misconduct involving vulnerable customers,” Optus Interim CEO Michael Venter told Reuters in an emailed response.

He said most of the sales occurred at three licensee-operated Optus shops and the company is remediating affected customers by providing refunds, waiving outstanding debts and enabling them to keep devices.

Reuters

MORE:

Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shashi Naidoo shared the details of her harrowing experience.
News
1 day ago

Vodacom's proposed merger with Maziv blocked by Competition Tribunal

Maziv is the parent company of Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel.
Business Times
1 day ago

Vodacom can afford to pay Please Call Me inventor close to R10bn, Makate's counsel argues to ConCourt

Vodacom had applied for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment, but the legal representative of inventor Nkosana Makate said he only ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft ... South Africa
  3. Attorney accused of raping girl he allegedly bought from her mom pleads not ... South Africa
  4. Budget 2024 | Reform of social grants system on the horizon Politics
  5. Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Insurance fraud and murder suspects appear in court
Galaxy Z Flip6: Interpreter | Samsung