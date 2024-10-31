North Korea said on Thursday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which set a record exceeding any previous test, according to the country's state media agency KCNA.
Its leader Kim Jong Un said at the test-firing site that the dangerous moves of North Korea's enemies have emphasised the need to strengthen its nuclear force, KCNA said.
Kim said North Korea will never change its stance of strengthening its nuclear arsenal, KCNA added.
The US military condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and called on it to refrain from further unlawful and destabilising acts, according to a statement issued by the US Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday.
Reuters
North Korea says it fired intercontinental ballistic missile, KCNA reports
Image: REUTERS/Jacky Chen/File Photo
North Korea said on Thursday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which set a record exceeding any previous test, according to the country's state media agency KCNA.
Its leader Kim Jong Un said at the test-firing site that the dangerous moves of North Korea's enemies have emphasised the need to strengthen its nuclear force, KCNA said.
Kim said North Korea will never change its stance of strengthening its nuclear arsenal, KCNA added.
The US military condemned North Korea's latest missile launch and called on it to refrain from further unlawful and destabilising acts, according to a statement issued by the US Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, cites US nuclear threat
US concerned by reports of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia
North Korea set to blow up cross-border roads with South amid drone row, Seoul says
Zelensky says North Koreans fighting with Russians in Ukraine
North Korean army to 'completely cut' road, rail links to South Korea
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to speed up becoming a nuclear superpower
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos